Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 20, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Kolkata medic rape-murder: Supreme Court raps Bengal govt for delay in filing FIR, sets up National Task Force to frame security protocol for healthcare workers

Stoning, lathicharge as thousands block railway tracks in Badlapur near Thane, after sexual assault of 2 kindergarten girls in school

32 years after blackmail and rape of over 100 girls in Ajmer, six accused given life term imprisonment by POCSO court

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.