Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 19, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Did accused Sanjay Roy mislead CBI? CBI to conduct polygraph test, CBI team visits victim’s house, hospital OT, trauma centre, War of words continues between TMC and BJP

Jharkhand: Champai Soren says, “I was insulted, my programs as CM were cancelled without informing me”, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi says, “Champai Da, you’re a tiger, you shall remain a tiger, Welcome to NDA family”

BJP workers showed black flags to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune, shouted ‘Hai, Hai’ slogans

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.