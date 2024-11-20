West Bengal: BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar arrested while heading to violence-hit Beldanga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police on Wednesday (November 20) made a preventive arrest of BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar while he was heading toward violence-hit Beldanga in Murshidabad to assess the situation. According to information released by the authorities, the police invoked Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to arrest Majumdar amid concerns that his visit might disrupt peace in the area, where prohibitory orders have been issued.

"Majumdar's preventive arrest was made under Section 170 of BNSS. He was heading toward a place where prohibitory orders were in place," a senior officer from the Krishnanagar Police District said.

Significantly, before his arrest, Majumdar staged a sit-in after police stopped his convoy en route to Beldanga. While the police justified their actions, citing potential disruptions to peace, Majumdar maintained that his intent was to review the situation.

"I was trying to go to Beldanga to assess the situation. Our party workers have organized road blockades in protest against the police preventing us from entering the area," Majumdar said.

"Police claim prohibitory orders are in place and therefore I cannot visit. They stopped me around 70 km from Beldanga. We are not going there to create a law-and-order situation. We even asked the police to escort us to the District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police’s office, but they are unwilling," he added.

It is pertinent to note that clashes erupted between two communities in Beldanga on Saturday night over an objectionable message displayed on a board at a temporary gate erected for Kartik Puja.

Over 17 people have been injured, with properties also reportedly damaged in the clashes. Moreover, in response to the incident, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)