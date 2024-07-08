West Bengal Governor seeks report from CM Mamata over public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Amid the ongoing uproar over the tragic public flogging incident in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, where a local goon was seen brutally assaulting a couple allegedly involved in an illicit relationship, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide details on the actions taken by state officials in the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to the media, an official said that the Governor, while exercising authority under Article 167 of the Constitution, along with Rule 30 of the Rules of Business for West Bengal framed under Article 166 of the Constitution, has demanded the West Bengal CM to provide details on the steps taken regarding the incident of public flogging of a couple in Chopra.

The official further added that the Governor in his order also asked the state officials about the functioning of kangaroo courts with ineffective police intervention.

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted allegedly by local TMC leader

It is pertinent to note that a decision about the public flogging of the couple, allegedly in an illicit relationship, was taken following a decision at a 'salishi sabha' (kangaroo court), officials familiar with the matter have earlier informed. They said the tragic matter first came to light after a video clip of an alleged TMC leader identified as Tajemul from Chopra in the Uttar Dinajpur district, seen brutally assaulting a woman and a man believed to be involved in a relationship, went viral on social media. However, as the incident started taking political colors, with opposition leaders slamming the government, the West Bengal police arrested the accused.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the West Bengal Police stated that the accused was promptly identified and arrested for publicly assaulting a woman. "Suo Moto case started by the police. The victim has been provided with police security. Investigation proceeds," the tweet mentioned.

Governor demands report over complaint filed against Kolkata top cop, DCP-ranked official

Meanwhile, apart from asking state officials to submit the report on the Chopra incident, the West Bengal Governor also asked the CM to submit detailed reports on actions taken against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of West Bengal Governor by “promoting and spreading canards.”

Significantly, the West Bengal Governor office has earlier alleged that Goyal and DCP (Central) Indira Mukherjee, were functioning in a manner completely ‘unbecoming of a public servant.’

In its report submitted earlier, the governor alleged that Kolkata Police officers did not allow victims of post-poll violence to meet him despite him issuing the requisite permission.

(With inputs from PTI)