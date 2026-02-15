Madarihat Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Madarihat Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Madarihat Assembly constituency comes under the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, BJP leader Manoj Tigga had defeated TMC candidate Rajesh Lakra by a margin of around 29,000 votes.

Madarihat Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Madarihat Assembly constituency is a part of the Alipurduar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,12,651 voters in the Madarihat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,05,263 were male and 1,07,378 were female voters. Ten voter belonged to the third gender. 1,706 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madarihat in 2021 was 724.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Madarihat constituency was 1,91,686. Out of this, 96,251 voters were male, 95,431 were female and four belonged to a third gender. There were 449 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madarihat in 2016 was 327.

Madarihat Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Madarihat Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Madarihat Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Madarihat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Manoj Tigga received 90,718 to defeat TMC candidate Rajesh Lakra, who received 61,033 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Manoj Tigga received 66,989 to defeat TMC candidate Padam Lama, who received 44,951 votes.

2024 by-election: Jay Prakash Toppo (TMC)

2021: Manoj Tigga (BJP)

2016: Manoj Tigga (BJP)

2011: Kumari Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

2006: Kumari Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

2001: Kumari Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1996: Sushil Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1991: Sushil Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1987: Sushil Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1982: Sushil Kujur (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1977: AH Besterwitch (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1972: AH Besterwitch (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1971: AH Besterwitch (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1969: AH Besterwitch (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

1967: DN Rai (Congress)

1962: AH Besterwitch (Revolutionary Socialist Party-India)

Madarihat Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Madarihat Assembly constituency was 1,67,245 or 78.65 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,52,306 or 79.46 per cent.