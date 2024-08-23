Friday, August 23, 2024
     
  4. Kolkata doctor case: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh appears before CBI for eighth time

Former principal Sandip Ghosh has appeared before the CBI for the eighth consecutive day of questioning. Earlier, he has been interrogated for over 88 hours in connection to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Kolkata
Published on: August 23, 2024 10:52 IST
Kolkata rape-murder case
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Former principal Sandip Ghosh

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for the eighth consecutive day of questioning. So far, Ghosh has undergone 88 hours of interrogation by the CBI as part of an ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in a significant development today, the CBI will also initiate polygraph tests for Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors involved in the case. The polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is expected to provide further insights into the investigation.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

