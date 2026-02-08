Khardaha Assembly Election 2025: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In the 2021 assembly polls, Kajal Sinha of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shilbhadra Dutta by a margin of 28,140 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sougata Roy won from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha with a margin of 70,660 votes.

Kolkata:

The Khardaha Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 109 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Khardaha Assembly constituency comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. A by-election was held in Khardaha shortly after the assembly polls in the state. In this election, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Joy Saha by a margin of 93,832 votes.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Kajal Sinha of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shilbhadra Dutta by a margin of 28,140 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sougata Roy won from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha with a margin of 70,660 votes by defeating Shilbhadra Dutta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Khardaha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Khardaha Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,32,619 voters in the Khardaha Dakshin constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,16,398 were male and 1,16,214 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 967 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khardaha in 2021 was 271 (254 men and 17 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Khardaha constituency was 2,04,874. Out of this, 1,04,033 voters were male, 1,00,837 were female. Four voters belonged to a third gender. There were 474 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khardaha in 2016 was 304 (194 men and 110 women).

Khardaha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Khardaha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Khardaha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Khardaha Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha won the Khardaha seat with a margin of 28,140 votes. She polled 89,807 votes. Sinha defeated BJP candidate Shilbhadra Dutta, who got 61,667 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Amit Mitra won the Khardaha seat with a margin of 21,200 votes. He polled 83,688 votes. CPI(M) candidate Asim Kumar Dasgupta got 62488 votes and was the runner-up.

Khardaha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Kajal Sinha (Trinamool Congress)

2016:Amit Mitra (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Amit Mitra (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Asim Dasgupta (CPM)

2001: Asim Dasgupta (CPM)

1996: Asim Dasgupta (CPM)

1991: Asim Dasgupta (CPM)

1987: Asim Dasgupta (CPM)

1982: Kamal Sarkar (CPM)

1977:Kamal Sarkar (CPM)

1972: Sisir Kumar Ghosh (CPM)

1971: Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty (CPM)

1969: Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty (CPM)

1967: Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty (CPM)

1962: Gopal Banerjee (CPI)

1957: Satkari Mitra (Praja Socialist Party)

Khardaha Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khardaha Assembly constituency was 1,83,221. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khardaha Assembly elections was 1,68,666.