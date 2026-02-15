Jadavpur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Jadavpur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 150 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Jadavpur Assembly constituency comes under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, TMC's Debabrata Majumdar won this seat, defeating CPI(M) candidate Dr Sujan Chakraborty by a margin of around 39,000 votes.

Jadavpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Jadavpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,99,818 voters in the Jadavpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,45,011 were male and 1,54,803 were female voters. Four voter belonged to the third gender. 2,347 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jadavpur in 2021 was 108.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jadavpur constituency was 2,73,803. Out of this, 1,33,643 voters were male, 1,40,158 were female and two belonged to a third gender. There were 634 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jadavpur in 2016 was 148.

Jadavpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Jadavpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Jadavpur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Jadavpur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Debabrata Majumdar received 98,100 votes to defeat CPI(M) candidate Dr Sujan Chakraborty, who received 59,231 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPI(M) leader Dr Sujan Chakraborty had received 98,977 votes to defeat TMC's Manish Gupta, who received 84,035.

2021: Debabrata Majumdar (TMC)

2016: Sujan Chakraborty (CPIM)

2011: Manish Gupta (TMC)

2006: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (CPIM)

2001: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (CPIM)

1996: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (CPIM)

1991: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (CPIM)

1987: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (CPIM)

1983: Ashok Mitra (CPIM)

1982: Shankar Gupta (CPIM)

1977: Dinesh Majumdar (CPIM)

1972: Dinesh Majumdar (CPIM)

1971: Dinesh Majumdar (CPIM)

1969: Bikash Chandra Guha (CPIM)

1967: Bikash Chandra Guha (CPIM)

Jadavpur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jadavpur Assembly constituency was 2,15,862 or 72 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,04,210 or 74.58 per cent.