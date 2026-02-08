Dinhata Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Dinhata Assembly Election 2026: This seat is currently represented by TMC's Udayan Guha. Guha had defeated BJP candidate Ashok Mandal in a byelection in 2021.

Kolkata:

The Dinhata Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 7 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Dinhata Assembly constituency comes under the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 by-elections, TMC's Udayan Guha received 1,89,575 votes to defeat BJP candidate Ashok Mandal, who received 25,486 votes.

Dinhata Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Dinhata Assembly constituency is a part of the Cooch Behar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,99,251 voters in the Dinhata constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,887 were male and 1,44,364 were female voters. Zero voter belonged to the third gender. 3,214 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dinhata in 2021 was 828.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dinhata constituency was 2,73,294. Out of this, 1,41,857 voters were male, 1,31,437 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 1,521 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dinhata in 2016 was 549.

Dinhata Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Dinhata Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Dinhata Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Dinhata Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP's Nisith Pramanik won this seat, receiving 1,16,035 votes. He defeated TMC candidate Udayan Guha, who received 1,15,978 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Guha had received 1,00,732 votes to defeat All India Forward Bloc (ALFB) candidate Akshay Thakur, who received 78,939.

2021: Udayan Guha (TMC)

2021: Nisith Pramanik (BJP)

2016: Udayan Guha (TMC)

2011: Udayan Guha (TMC)

2006: Ashok Mandal (TMC)

2001: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1996: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc-Socialist)

1991: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1987: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1982: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1977: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1972: Jogesh Chandra Sarkar (Congress)

1971: Jogesh Chandra Sarkar (Congress)

1969: Animesh Mukharjee (Congress)

1967: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1962: Kamal Guha (Forward Bloc)

1957: Bhawani Prasanna Talukdar (Congress)

1952: Satish Chandra Roy Singha (Congress)

Dinhata Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dinhata Assembly constituency was 2,44,004 or 81.54 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,23,783 or 81.88 per cent.