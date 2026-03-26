Dilip Ghosh vows UP-style encounters after BJP forms government in West Bengal: 'Everything will change'

Kolkata:

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said West Bengal was set to witness UP-style encounters against criminals, vowing a complete transformation of policing after forming the government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, Ghosh accused the West Bengal police of protecting criminals and ‘mafias’ at the behest of ruling Trinamool Congress.

Notably, voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 for 294 seats. The result will be declared on May 4.

"After May 4, everything will change. The police you see today sitting and having tea with mafias and acting as 'chamchas' of corrupt leaders will change their character. The same police will conduct encounters in the style of Uttar Pradesh and put criminals behind bars," Ghosh said.

Ghose said he has long been dealing with miscreants in Kharagpur and would continue to do so, adding that it might not be required though as BJP was set to form the government in the state.

"I have fought many battles against goons and mafias in Kharagpur, and I will fight again. But perhaps that will not be necessary this time. Once the BJP comes to power, everyone involved in crime will be caught and sent to jail," he said.

Ghosh, who served as the MLA for Kharagpur Sadar from 2016 to 2019, has been nominated again by the BJP from the same constituency. This seat was one of the party’s initial strongholds in West Bengal as it started expanding beyond its traditional areas.

Escalating campaigns and political tensions

Meanwhile, all parties have launched aggressive campaigns across the state. The TMC and BJP, the principal contenders, have already announced their full list of candidates. The TMC has also criticised the Election Commission, accusing the poll body of acting at the behest of the BJP.