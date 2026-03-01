Bhatpara Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Bhatpara Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 105 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Bhatpara Assembly constituency comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Pawan Singh won this seat, defeating TMC's Jitendra Shaw by a margin of around 14,000 votes.

Bhatpara Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bhatpara Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,54,037 voters in the Bhatpara constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 83,562 were male and 70,470 were female voters. Five voter belonged to the third gender. 415 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhatpara in 2021 was 214.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bhatpara constituency was 1,44,737. Out of this, 80,256 voters were male, 64,481 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 152 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhatpara in 2016 was 183.

Bhatpara Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bhatpara Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bhatpara Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bhatpara Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Pawan Singh received 57,244 votes to defeat TMC candidate Jitendra Shaw, who received 43,557 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Arjun Singh had received 59,253 to defeat Independent candidate Jitendra Shaw, who had received 30,318 votes.

2021: Pawan Singh (BJP)

2019: Pawan Singh (BJP)

2016: Arjun Singh (TMC)

2011: Arjun Singh (TMC)

2006: Arjun Singh (TMC)

2001: Arjun Singh (TMC)

1996: Bidyut Ganguly (CPIM)

1991: Bidyut Ganguly (CPIM)

1987: Satyanarayan Singh (Congress)

1982: Sitaram Gupta (CPIM)

1977: Sitaram Gupta (CPIM)

1972: Satyanarayan Singh (Congress)

1971: Satyanarayan Singh (Congress)

1969: Sitaram Gupta (CPIM)

1967: Dayaram Beri (Congress)

1962: Dayaram Beri (Congress)

1957: Sitaram Gupta (CPI)

1951: Dayaram Beri (Congress)

Bhatpara Bazar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bhatpara Assembly constituency was 1,07,197 or 69.59 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,08,578 or 75.02 per cent.