Bengal SIR: CM Mamata moves SC day after writing to CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 'irregularities' CM Banerjee is scheduled to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Monday. Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Banerjee urged the BJP to contest the polls fairly. She said that the saffron party was losing the election and thus was “using” SIR.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state. Earlier, Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen and Derek O’Brien had filed petitions regarding the SIR, which are currently pending in the Supreme Court. A hearing on these petitions is likely on February 4 and Banerjee’s petition may be heard alongside them.

CM Banerjee’s letter to CEC

On Saturday evening, Mamata Banerjee wrote again to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing objections to the methodology and approach followed during the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal. Referring to her earlier letters, Banerjee highlighted that the process caused severe inconvenience and distress to citizens, claiming that the exercise has led to the death of over 140 people.

Allegations against SIR implementation

Banerjee alleged that the SIR process was implemented in blatant violation of applicable laws and rules, completely disregarding human rights and basic humanitarian principles. She stated, “With regard to the methodology and approach being adopted in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in West Bengal, which goes beyond the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and its rules, I am compelled to write to you once again.”

The Trinamool Congress chief also noted that, for the first time in India’s electoral history, the Election Commission deployed around 8,100 micro-observers in West Bengal for the SIR process. She alleged that these micro-observers were appointed unilaterally without adequate training or expertise, despite the process being highly sensitive and quasi-judicial in nature.

CM Banerjee to meet CEC on Monday

CM Banerjee is scheduled to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Monday. Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Banerjee urged the BJP to contest the polls fairly. She said that the saffron party was losing the election and thus was “using” SIR.