Balurghat Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Balurghat Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 39 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Balurghat Assembly constituency comes under the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, TMC leader Sujit Bose won this seat, defeating BJP's Ashok Kumar Lahiri defeated TMC's Sekhar Dasgupta by a margin of around 14,000 votes.

Balurghat Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Balurghat Assembly constituency is a part of the Dakshin Dinajpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,80,390 voters in the Balurghat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 90,867 were male and 89,505 were female voters. 18 voter belonged to the third gender. 3,406 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Balurghat in 2021 was 425.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Balurghat constituency was 1,60,609. Out of this, 81,801 voters were male, 78,797 were female and 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 2,393 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Balurghat in 2016 was 296.

Balurghat Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Balurghat Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Balurghat Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Balurghat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP's Ashok Kumar Lahiri received 72,129 votes to defeat TMC candidate Sekhar Dasgupta, who received 58,693 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, RSP leader Biswanath Chowdhury had received 60,590 votes, defeating TMC candidate Sankar Chakraborty, who received 59,140 votes.

2021: Ashok Kumar Lahiri (BJP)

2016: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

2011: Sankar Chakraborty (TMC)

2006: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

2001: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1996: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1991: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1987: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1982: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1977: Biswanath Chowdhury (RSP)

1972: Bireshwar Roy (Congress)

1971: Bireshwar Roy (Congress)

1969: Mukul Basu (RSP)

1967: Mukul Basu (Independent)

1962: Sushil Ranjan Chattopadhyay (Congress)

1957: Dhiren Banerjee (RSP)

1957: Mardi Hakai (Congress)

1951: Lakhsman Chandra Handa (Congress)

1951: Saroj Ranjan Chattopadhyay (Congress)

Balurghat Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Balurghat Assembly constituency was 1,52,563 or 84.57 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,607 or 88.17 per cent.