Asansol Dakshin Assembly Election 2025: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the list.

Asansol:

The Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 280 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency comes under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Agnimitra Paul of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Trinamool Congress’ Saayoni Ghosh by a margin of 4,487 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha won from the Asansol Lok Sabha with a margin of 59,564 votes by defeating SS Ahluwalia of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asansol Dakshin Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Bardhaman district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,74,245 voters in the Asansol Dakshin constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,41,542 were male and 1,32,694 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 2,158 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asansol Dakshin in 2021 was 243 (229 men and 14 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Asansol Dakshin constituency was 2,47,366. Out of this, 1,31,593 voters were male, 1,15,770 were female. Three voters belonged to a third gender. There were 508 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asansol Dakshin in 2016 was 257 (174 men and 83 women).

Asansol Dakshin Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Asansol Dakshin Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Asansol Dakshin Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Asansol Dakshin Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Agnimitra Paul won the Asansol Dakshin seat with a margin of 4,487 votes. She polled 87,881 votes. Paul defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Saayoni Ghosh, who got 83,394 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Banerjee won the Asansol Dakshin seat with a margin of 14,283 votes. He polled 71,515 votes. CPI(M) candidate Hemant Prabhakar got 57,232 votes and was the runner-up.

Asansol Dakshin Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Agnimitra Paul (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Tapas Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Tapas Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Prativa Ranjan Mukherjee (CPI)

2001: Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Tapas Banerjee (Congress)

1991: Goutam Roy Choudhury (CPI)

1987: Prabuddha Laha (Congress)

1982: Bijoy Pal (CPI)

1977: Haradhan Roy (CPI)

1972: Niranjan Dihidar (CPI)

1971: Lokesh Ghosh (CPI)

1969: Lokesh Ghosh (CPI)

1967: Gopika Ranjan Mitra (Congress)

1962: Bijoy Pal (CPI)

1957: Shibdas Ghatak (Congress)

Asansol Dakshin Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency was 1,94,943. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Asansol Dakshin Assembly elections was 1,85,704.