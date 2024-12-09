Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal: Three killed, house collapses in Murshidabad blast.

Three people lost their lives in a powerful blast in Khairatala town of Murshidabad in West Bengal. The incident occurred late on Sunday night during an illegal bombing at a local residence. According to police reports, the blast took place at the house of Mamun Molla in Khairatala village. Three individuals died as a result of explosions believed to be caused by bomb mishandling.

Victims have been identified

The dead have been identified as:

Mamun Molla (resident of Khairatala).

Sakirul Sarkar (resident of Khairatala).

Mustaqin Sheikh (resident of Mehtab Colony).

The victims were reportedly making improvised explosive devices inside the house when the incident occurred.

Police investigation underway

A heavy police contingent has been deployed at the site, and preliminary investigations have revealed the presence of bomb-making materials. Authorities are also investigating whether the bombing was politically motivated or linked to other crimes.

Conflicting statements

While locals said the house was used as an improvised explosive device, a relative of one of the deceased has claimed that the house was bombed by unidentified persons. Currently, police are investigating all aspects to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Improved security in the area