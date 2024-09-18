West Bengal junior doctors seek second meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee amid unresolved demands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors' delegation at her home in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has once again reached out to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, through an email requesting a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address lingering issues that remain unresolved. This email marks the continuation of the junior doctors' efforts to seek clarity and action on their demands, which they believe are critical for the welfare of both medical professionals and patients.

The doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting.

"In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five-point demand which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they wrote in their email.

Earlier on Monday, after two failed attempts to negotiate, approximately 30 junior doctors met with Chief Minister Banerjee at her Kalighat residence for a two-hour discussion. The state government had designated this meeting as a "fifth and final invitation for talks." Although originally scheduled for 5 pm, the meeting began around 7 pm and concluded around 9 pm.

Bengal govt makes changes in police ranks

Following the meeting, the state government made notable personnel changes, appointing a new police commissioner for Kolkata and removing two senior officials from the health department. However, junior doctors, who have been on a cease-work strike, remain firm in their stance and have stated they will not return to work until all their demands are met, according to reports from PTI.

The strike has severely affected medical services across the state, continuing even after Banerjee claimed that her government had addressed "99 percent" of the doctors’ demands. In a plea to the striking doctors, she emphasized the increasing strain on the public healthcare system.

Key demands highlighted

Among their primary concerns, junior doctors have called for the removal of state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. They contend that the Chief Minister assured them of Nigam’s removal during their meeting on Monday but emphasized that further discussions are needed to finalise safety and security protocols for healthcare workers.

The demands include measures to ensure adequate toilet arrangements for doctors, installation of the required number of CCTV cameras in government-run hospitals, proper accommodation for doctors, increased security, and the conduct of student body elections.

One of the key concerns raised by the junior doctors is the promised Rs 100 crore fund to improve security in government hospitals. “No effective security measures can be implemented without overhauling the public healthcare delivery system,” read a statement issued after the meeting.

As the junior doctors continue their strike, the situation remains tense, with the future of healthcare services in West Bengal hanging in the balance.

