The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) described the ban on interstate potato movements as "irreparable damage" to the industry. It urged the authorities to reconsider their decision. This association thus includes all currently active cold storage facilities in West Bengal and expressed concern for the significant disturbance caused to the traditional trade of potatoes: 40 percent of the state's produce is normally exported to neighbouring regions.

The ban was put into effect in West Bengal to prevent shortages in the state. An avalanche of potatoes has built up in cold storages, most of which come from Bankura, Medinipur, Bardhaman, and Hooghly southern districts. According to WBCSA officials, this decision has meant a huge financial loss to the farmers and cold storage operators as the stock of potatoes lies unsold.

Cold storage plus certainly hit South Bengal much further: "It is really bad now for small and medium farmers," said WBCSA vice-president, Subhajit Saha. He further emphasized that the ban could prove disastrous for the rural economy, which is not limited to the cold storage industry, but also relates to farm livelihoods.

While sounding the bedrums for the ban, the state government advocates it for the stability of potato prices within West Bengal and shielding its people from inflation. But, to WBCSA, this is quite harmful. Saha explained that varieties like 'Jyoti' and 'Chandramukhi' are consumed mostly within the state but typically, southern districts sell potatoes out of West Bengal. Because of this ban, they are stranded and at risk of rotting since around late December, new potatoes will start coming in.

The cold storage industry is already suffering from low occupancy, and the restriction on interstate movement has increased the crisis. WBCSA members warned that unless the government lifts the ban, distress sales and high wastage would devastate potato growers and the rural economy further. The government, however, has extended the storage time limit until the end of December to cope with the problem.