West Bengal: Brick kiln chimney collapses in North 24 Parganas district, three die

Aerial drone view of a thermal station with smoke coming out of the tube.

In a devastating incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the chimney of a brick kiln collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least three workers and leaving over 30 individuals injured. The tragic event unfolded on Wednesday evening at Dhaltitah village in Basirhat while the brick kiln was operational. The victims, all workers of the kiln, faced severe consequences, with one person succumbing to injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital, and two others discovered lifeless under the debris, as confirmed by local police. The tragedy occurred while the brick kiln was in operation in North 24 Parganas district.

Local authorities reported that all those injured were workers from the brick kiln. One person succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and two more bodies were recovered from beneath the debris. The victims included two individuals from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, identified as Jethuram and Rakesh Kumar, and a local resident named Hafizul Mondal.

Approximately 20 individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Basirhat Hospital, with two critically injured persons transferred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The authorities have deployed a significant police force for the ongoing rescue operation.

The exact cause of the chimney collapse remains uncertain, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. As rescue efforts persist, the community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the swift recovery of those injured.