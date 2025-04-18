West Bengal: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh marries party colleague Rinku Majumdar | Watch Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh marries party colleague Rinku Majumdar in a private ceremony, fulfilling his mother’s long-standing wish.

Kolkata:

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh tied the knot on Friday in a private ceremony with party colleague Rinku Majumdar. The wedding took place in the New Town area of Kolkata and was attended by close family members and relatives. The 60-year-old leader, a prominent figure in West Bengal politics, had reportedly known Rinku since 2021.

Wedding during IPL season

According to sources close to the couple, the decision to marry was made during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match earlier this year, which both Ghosh and Majumdar attended together. The wedding proposal reportedly came from the bride’s side, and Ghosh’s mother also encouraged him to consider marriage.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)In the pictures, Majumdar is dressed as a traditional Bengali bride, while Ghosh is seen in traditional Bengali groom attire.

Who is Rinku Majumdar?

Rinku Majumdar is associated with the BJP's North Kolkata suburban district women’s wing. She resides in New Town and was previously married. She has a 25-year-old son who works in the IT sector in Salt Lake. Her political connection with Dilip Ghosh began during her involvement in party activities, and the relationship gradually deepened over time.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The BJP leader tied the knot in a simple Vedic ceremony, with close relatives in attendance, at his residence in Kolkata.

A mother's wish fulfilled

Sources close to Ghosh revealed that his decision to marry was largely influenced by his mother’s wishes. Reportedly, his mother had expressed concern for his well-being, asking, “Who will take care of you after I am gone?” These emotional words are said to have touched Ghosh and played a major role in his decision to marry.

Dilip Ghosh has held several key positions in the BJP, including serving as the President of the West Bengal BJP and being elected as a Member of Parliament from the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Photos and videos from the intimate wedding ceremony have surfaced, showing the couple surrounded by loved ones, marking a new chapter in the political veteran’s life.

(Inputs from Onkar)