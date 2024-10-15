West Bengal Assembly bypolls: 6 seats to vote on November 13, results on Nov 23

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Election Commission of India has announced that bypolls for six Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held on November 13, with results set to be declared on November 23. The constituencies participating in the bypolls are Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

These bypolls are critical for several political parties as they seek to regain or maintain their influence in the Assembly. The elections come in the wake of vacancies caused by resignations and other factors, making this a pivotal moment for local political dynamics.