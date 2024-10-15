Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
West Bengal Assembly bypolls: 6 seats to vote on November 13, results on Nov 23

West Bengal Assembly bypolls: The six seats are Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2024 16:31 IST
The Election Commission of India has announced that bypolls for six Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held on November 13, with results set to be declared on November 23. The constituencies participating in the bypolls are Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

These bypolls are critical for several political parties as they seek to regain or maintain their influence in the Assembly. The elections come in the wake of vacancies caused by resignations and other factors, making this a pivotal moment for local political dynamics.

