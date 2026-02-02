Six policemen injured after three accused out on bail assault residents in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband These police personnel were injured in stone pelting by villagers during the clashes which occurred on Sunday evening in Dudhkaiyya village under the Fingeshwar police station limits, they said.

Raipur:

At least six policemen were injured after violence broke out between members of two communities at a village in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district after three accused in a case, released on bail, allegedly assaulted some locals, police said.

These police personnel were injured in stone pelting by villagers during the clashes which occurred on Sunday evening in Dudhkaiyya village under the Fingeshwar police station limits, they said.

As per the police, three persons, one of them identified as Arif, were arrested about a year back in connection with the alleged vandalism of an idol at a temple in the village.

Accused were allegedly intimidating villagers

After being released on bail, they were allegedly intimidating villagers and harassing witnesses linked to the temple case. On Sunday morning, Arif and two others allegedly attacked four to six youth with rods, accusing them of complaining against them to the police, triggering the subsequent violence between members of two communities, they said.

Gariaband Superintendent of Police Vedvrat Sirmour said tension escalated after Arif and two others allegedly attacked some people in Dudhkaiyya and two nearby villages. Enraged over it, some local residents gheraoed the accused's houses and set them on fire, he said.

Vehicles torched and stones and bricks were hurled at police

As violence spread, a few vehicles were also torched and stones and bricks were hurled at police personnel attempting to control the situation. Five to six police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, he said.

"All three accused who assaulted villagers have been arrested and three cases have been registered against them," the SP said, adding that additional forces were rushed to the village to restore order. The situation was under control and was being closely monitored, the police said.