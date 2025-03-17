Rare human coronavirus HKU1 detected in Kolkata: Is it dangerous than COVID? All you need to know Rare human coronavirus HKU1 detected in Kolkata: In a statement, the hospital stated that this is an isolated case and has advised all to stay cautious and prevent its spread.

A rare human coronavirus HKU1 was on Monday detected in Kolkata after a 45-year-old woman was diagnoised with human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1). Reports suggest that the woman was suffering from a persistent fever, cough, and cold for the past 15 days and is currently under medical supervision at a private hospital in South Kolkata and her condition is stable as of now.

The HKU1 is generally linked to milder respiratory illnesses and is not of pandemic potential.

What is human coronavirus?

Experts say that the human coronavirus HKU1 is also known as Betacoronavirus hongkonense and is a species of coronavirus that can affect both humans and animals.

They say that there are many types of humar coronavirus and some of these include 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1. These variants of the virus usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold.

However, it is significant to note that this variant is not same as Covid-19. The common human coronavirus should not be confused with COVID-19. Notably, this latest variant is less severe than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

What are the symptoms of HKU1?

Runny nose

Fever

Coughing

Wheezing

Headache

Sore throat

The symptoms in HKU1 are usually mild. However, in certain cases, especially when left untreated, human coronavirus can result in bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Human coronavirus HKU1: How to stay safe

Till now, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for human coronaviruses. At this time, it is best to see your doctor if you do not feel better within a few days or if your symptoms continue to get worse.