Kolkata rape and murder: Junior doctors to meet Mamata at her residence, likely to end impasse

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Junior doctors march towards Swasthya Bhawan during a protest over RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata.

On Saturday, a major development occurred in the ongoing protest by junior doctors in West Bengal as Dr. Manoj Pant, representing the Chief Minister's office, responded to the doctors' email by inviting them to a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at 6 PM.

In an email sent earlier this afternoon, Dr. Pant invited a delegation of 15 junior doctors to a discussion at the residence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister in Kalighat. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM on Saturday. This invitation comes in response to the email sent earlier in the day, expressing gratitude for the Chief Minister’s efforts to meet with the protestors amid challenging weather conditions.

The junior doctors have been advocating for five key demands, which they claim are essential for improving their working conditions and ensuring better healthcare services in the state. Their protest has garnered widespread attention and support, highlighting issues related to medical infrastructure, safety, and fair treatment.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front email underscored their readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue and emphasised the importance of transparency and adequate representation in the forthcoming discussions.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to Swasthya Bhawan to address the ongoing protests by junior doctors who are demanding justice for the victim of a recent rape-murder case in Kolkata. The tragic incident has incited widespread outrage and calls for enhanced security, leading medical professionals to stage a protest that has disrupted healthcare services.

During her visit, Mamata made a heartfelt appeal to protesting junior doctors and urged the doctors to resume their duties, emphasising their critical role in patient care.

Speaking with empathy, she acknowledged their frustrations and pledged that no punitive actions would be taken against them. The CM promised to review their demands and expedite the investigation into the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

Despite heavy rainfall in Kolkata, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital persisted with their fifth day of protests on September 14. They are calling for justice for their colleague, a trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at the hospital. The sit-in demonstration is being held outside Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department’s headquarters.

In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the junior doctors are demanding enhanced security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials in connection with the incident at RG Kar Hospital.