Pakistan-trained terrorist arrested by West Bengal STF in Canning area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorist Javed Munshi Arrested.

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has arrested Javed Munshi, a suspected member of the banned terrorist group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), near Canning in South 24 Parganas district. Munshi, who was allegedly planning to cross into Bangladesh, is believed to have links with various Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.

Background and criminal involvement

Javed Munshi, an IED expert and weapons handler, has a long history of involvement in terror activities. He is suspected of being responsible for the 2011 murder of Shaukat Shah, a prominent leader in Jammu and Kashmir. Munshi has faced multiple arrests over the years for terrorism-related charges. According to police, he had been under surveillance for some time, and his movements had been tracked from Kashmir to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The arrest and interrogation

Munshi was picked up from the vicinity of Canning Hospital while attempting to exfiltrate into Bangladesh, reportedly to receive further instructions from his handlers in Pakistan. During questioning, he admitted to using a fake Pakistani passport for travel to Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh on several occasions. Authorities also seized jihadi literature and documents from his possession, which are being analyzed to understand his network and activities.

The arrest followed intelligence-gathering efforts by both Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal Police. Munshi had been planning to cross into Bangladesh en route to Pakistan, and his activities were linked to attempts to revive sleeper cells and recruit local youth into TuM.

Jammu and Kashmir Police custody

After his arrest, Munshi was presented in Alipore Court, where he was granted transit remand until December 31. He will be handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further investigation. Police are probing whether Munshi was attempting to build a sleeper cell in South 24 Parganas and are verifying his connections with local operatives.

National security efforts and public reaction

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the infiltration of terrorists and prevent attacks on Indian soil. Authorities are optimistic that the dismantling of terror networks like TuM will ensure greater national security. The public has hailed the STF’s timely operation, recognizing it as a critical success in counter-terrorism efforts.

(Inputs from Onkar Sarkar)