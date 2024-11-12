Mithun Chakraborty gets Y-plus security days after BJP leader receives threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran actor was provided Y-plus security cover on Tuesday. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upgraded his security after the actor-turned-politician received threats on social media.

According to the media reports, Chakraborty was threatened by a Pakistan gangster on social media. The Indian Express reported that Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti, in a video message, threatened him with dire consequences if he did not apologise within 10-15 days for his alleged anti-Muslim comment.