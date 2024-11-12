MHA expands BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's ‘Z’ category security nationwide following threat report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Suvendu Adhikari

In a significant security improvement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted the ‘Z’ category cover to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, throughout the country. This comes on the heels of an updated threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that revealed risks posed to Adhikari, whose involvement in politics is unavoidable due to the obsessive political climate and his standing within it.

Previously, Adhikari, a key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal, had been provided ‘Z’ category security only within the state of West Bengal, while he received a comparatively lower ‘Y+’ security cover in other states. Following the IB’s report, which highlighted a heightened risk to Adhikari, the MHA has now decided to ensure his protection with ‘Z’ category security nationwide.

The 'Z' category security level is one of the highest offered to VIPs in India. Under this security arrangement, Adhikari will be protected by an elite team of six-to-seven-armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, along with a pilot vehicle and escort vehicles. This extensive protection will cover his travels, residential premises, office spaces, and other key locations.

Adhikari, who attracted attention in the media in the year 2020 for his political shift from TMC to BJP, has been serving as an opposition party leader in the state. The security upgrade is perceived to be in reaction to the heightened political instability in the state and the overall dangers present to opposition leaders in West Bengal and any other states to which he has extended his political influence.

Expressing his gratitude for the upgraded security, Adhikari thanked the MHA for taking prompt action to safeguard his well-being. He acknowledged that this step would allow him to focus on his political duties and continue working for the people without concerns for his safety. Adhikari also expressed his appreciation for the support shown by his followers and the BJP.

The ‘Z’ category security upgrade aligns with the MHA's broader strategy to ensure the protection of leaders who are under heightened threat, especially in politically sensitive states like West Bengal. The MHA's decision signals a strong commitment to providing comprehensive protection to key political figures, particularly in the face of escalating political rivalries and security concerns.