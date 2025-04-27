'Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu': Suvendu Adhikari accuses CM, demands NIA probe into Murshidabad violence Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee of being "anti-Hindu" and demands an NIA probe into the Murshidabad violence amid rising tensions in the region.

Kolkata:

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of being "anti-Hindu" and blaming her for the alleged migration of Hindu families from Murshidabad. His remarks come amid heightened tensions and political blame games following recent violence in the district.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adhikari claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was neglecting the concerns of the Hindu community in the state. “Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu. Do not mislead Hindu people. The Hindus make Hindu temples. Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu. Because of her, the Hindu people of Murshidabad are migrating from here,” Adhikari said, in reference to the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, a project undertaken by the West Bengal government.

The BJP leader's remarks come just days after he demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, which he termed a “brutal killing”. Adhikari alleged that the state police failed to maintain law and order and called for central intervention. “Hindus are under threat in West Bengal... We want NIA. The state police is fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing. Everyone here wants NIA to come and take up the case,” he said.

Adhikari also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had reportedly blamed the BJP for stoking tensions in the region. “Akhilesh Yadav’s statement is politically inspired,” Adhikari responded, dismissing the SP leader’s comments as an attempt to divert attention from the ground realities.

The TMC is yet to issue an official response to Adhikari’s statements, but party leaders have previously accused the BJP of attempting to polarize the state’s diverse communities ahead of the upcoming elections.

Tensions have been high in Murshidabad, a district with a complex socio-political fabric, following recent incidents of violence. Both political camps have exchanged sharp barbs, further fueling communal and political fault lines in the region.

(ANI inputs)