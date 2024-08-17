NCW inquiry highlights major lapses in Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Nursing staff of Nair Hospital staged a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has uncovered significant security, infrastructure, and investigative failures in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The NCW's inquiry report reveals inadequate security measures, poor hospital facilities, and concerns over evidence tampering. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide strike in response to the incident, starting from August 17.

NCW investigation unveils serious failures

A two-member inquiry committee from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has identified critical lapses in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The committee’s findings include a lack of security personnel during the incident, insufficient protection for female medical staff during night shifts, and substandard hospital amenities.

Concerns over evidence tampering

The NCW report raised alarm about ongoing renovations at the crime scene, which could potentially lead to tampering with crucial evidence. The inquiry committee criticised the Kolkata police for not sealing the crime scene immediately, exacerbating concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

Nationwide medical strike in protest

In response to the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services from August 17–18. Routine outpatient services and elective surgeries will be suspended for 24 hours, although essential services will continue. The IMA’s strike underscores the medical community’s outrage over the incident and demands for justice.

Also read | Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata takes out protest march, says 'Nexus of Left, BJP should be exposed'