Kolkata rape and murder: Doctors keep Mamata Banerjee waiting again, demand videographer for meeting | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata rape and murder: Doctors keep Mamata Banerjee waiting again, demand videographer for meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was kept waiting by striking junior doctors as they demanded a videographer be present at the meeting. The doctors, protesting for better working conditions, refused to meet without the assurance of a recorded session. Despite her request, the meeting did not proceed.

"All of us - chief secretary, DGP and home secretary - are waiting for you all. We have given you umbrellas so that you don't get wet (in the rainfall). We have also made arrangements for you to sit inside. Please come inside and just have a tea," said CM Mamata as she interacted with a group of junior doctors outside her residence in Kolkata.

Dr Arnab Mukherjee, a junior doctor who was part of the delegation that went to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, said, "We requested for live streaming of this meeting. The Chief Secretary said live streaming is not possible as it is CM's residence. We told the Chief Secretary that we want live streaming so that transparency is maintained. We also said please consider our videographer so that he can record the meeting. But CM's security was shooting the video and they said it is for security reasons. We want live streaming so that proper transparency of this discussion and meeting is maintained and other junior doctors present at the protest site can also know what happened in this meeting. That's why we are waiting in front of the main gate of CM residence as we want live streaming of this meeting."