‘Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi’: Student arrested in Kolkata for post on Bengal CM

'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can't do it, I wouldn't disappoint,' Kirti Sharma said.

A second-year BCom student was arrested by Kolkata Police for inciting violence against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Kolkata rape and murder case. Identified as Kirti Sharma, who operated under the handle "kirtisocial" on Instagram, is accused of encouraging others to assassinate the West Bengal Chief Minister in a manner like that of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

What Kolkata Police said on Kirti Sharma

Later, Kolkata Police in a statement accused Sharma of allegedly revealing the identity and photo of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and killed on August 9 at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Kolkata Police also said that Sharma posted two Instagram stories that were offensive and contained life threats to Mamata Banerjee.

Kirti Sharma’s post ‘Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi’ quickly gained attention after several Trinamool Congress supporters flagged it to the authorities.

The Kolkata Police said that a complaint was received regarding the accused person, having the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The police added that these comments are provocative and may create social unrest and promote hatred among communities."

Similar arrest made earlier

In a similar manner, another young person was detained by the West Bengal police on Friday for voicing disapproval of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Kolkata rape and murder case. Identified as 23-year-old Sagnik Laha, the accused is a polytechnic student and had taken aim at the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media. The student was accused of speaking disparagingly about Mamata Banerjee.