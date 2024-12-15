Kolkata metro update: First trial run on yellow line Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch successful | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata metro's yellow line trial run was a success. (Representative image)

The first trial on the Noapara-Bimanbanda (Airport) stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Yellow Line was successfully conducted, officials said. The trial began at 4:20 pm on Saturday from Noapara. It was overseen by Construction Chief Engineer, Devinder Kumar, along with senior Metro Railway officials and staff.

The trial run aimed to test the readiness of the track, third rail, and other systems for the 6.25 km stretch, ensuring that all parameters were in place for safe operations. Noapara Metro station will serve as the interchange point between the Blue Line (New Garia-Dakshineswar) and the under-construction Yellow Line.

The trial is part of preparations for the official inspection by the General Manager of Metro Railway, scheduled for December 16.

The new stretch is expected to significantly enhance transportation access to the airport for commuters in Kolkata and surrounding areas. The Noapara-Airport section, which is part of a larger 18.13 km extension of the Yellow Line, is expected to open by mid-2025.

Revised timings for Kolkata East-West Metro

East-West Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch (Green Line-2) have been revised from December 14 because of ongoing work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

Beginning Saturday, 114 services will run instead of the usual 150 from Monday to Saturday to facilitate the construction work being undertaken by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL).

In the east-bound tunnel of Green Line-2, services will remain unchanged between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations. During peak hours, from 9 -11 am and 5-8 pm, services will be available at 20-minute intervals.

During non-peak hours, services will be available at 24-minute intervals in the East-bound tunnel, the statement said. In the West-bound tunnel, services will be available during peak hours, from 9-11 am and 5-8 pm, between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran at 20-minute intervals.

During non-peak hours, no services will run in the West-bound tunnel. Services on Sundays will remain unchanged, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)