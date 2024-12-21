ISKCON Kolkata condemns priest's murder in Bangladesh, raises concern over cases against Hindu minorities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das expressed deep concern over the escalating violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, following reports of over 2,200 cases of violence this year. In a statement on Saturday, Das highlighted the worrying trend of religious persecution, referencing a recent statement by India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. The minister had informed Parliament that 2,200 incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities had been reported in Bangladesh till December 8, 2024.

Das also condemned the recent murder of a Hindu priest, Tarun Chandra Das, at a cremation ground temple in Natore. The priest was reportedly found with his hands and feet tied, suggesting he had been tortured before his death. According to Das, the perpetrators also looted valuables from the temple. The police have described the incident as a robbery, but Das questioned the claim, pointing out that such violence disproportionately targets the Hindu community.

The attack in Natore is part of a broader pattern of religiously motivated violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Just days earlier, three Hindu temples were reportedly attacked, and Hindu idols were vandalized in the Jharbari village, Birganj Upazila. Additionally, the Christian minority has been warned to take precautions during the upcoming Christmas celebrations, fearing potential attacks.

ISKCON Kolkata urged the Bangladeshi government to take stronger measures to protect religious minorities, particularly as tensions continue to rise in the wake of political unrest in the country. Bangladesh is currently in a state of turmoil following a student-led movement that led to the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. Since then, violence against Hindus and other minorities has reportedly intensified.

In response to the violence, India’s government has voiced its concerns, with MoS Vardhan Singh emphasizing that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and expects Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minorities. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has been tasked with keeping a watch on the unfolding events.

As the attacks on religious minorities show no signs of abating, ISKCON Kolkata has called on both the Bangladeshi government and the international community to take urgent steps to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their faith.