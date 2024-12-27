Happy holidays IndiGo launches direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket, check timings

Follow us on Image Source : X Kolkata to Phuket direct flights launched from today

IndiGo airlines on Friday launched direct flights connecting Kolkata and Phuket in Thailand. As per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, the 'city of joy' will now be connected with another beautiful part of Thailand, with the private carrier launching its maiden flight to Phuket from the eastern metropolis. Kolkata airport shared the updates on their X account.

The Kolkata to Phuket flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. IndiGo had made the announcement about the commencement of these flights on November 29.

Kolkata to Phuket flight

As per the officials, the new route is set to meet the growing demand for travel between India and Southeast Asia. “The new route is set to meet the growing demand for travel between India and Southeast Asia. The boarding passes were handed over to the passengers of the first flight to Phuket in the presence of designated officials of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport and IndiGo", AAI official said.

“Exciting news for travellers! IndiGo launches its daily flight from KolkataAirport to the beautiful Phuket, Thailand...” the Kolkata Airport posted on its official X handle.

“AAI extends its best wishes to IndiGo and takes pride in providing world-class infrastructure, safety, and efficiency to support this new venture!,” it said.

Timings

On Mondays Tuesdays and Fridays, flight 6E 1901, will depart from Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and reach Phuket at 10:40 am (local time), on Wednesdays and Saturdays the flight will take off from Kolkata at 6:50 am and reach Phuket at 11:35 am. On Sundays, the flight will leave at 6:50 am and land in Phuket at 11:40 am, the statement had said.

The return flight, 6E 1902, on Mondays and Tuesdays will leave Phuket at 11:40 am and reach Kolkata at 1:20 pm. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take off from Phuket at 12:35 pm and reach Kolkata at 2:20 pm. On Fridays, it will leave Phuket at 11:55 am and land in Kolkata at 1:40 pm, while on Sundays the flight will take off from Phuket at 12:40 pm and land in Kolkata at 2:20 pm, it said.