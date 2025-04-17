Dilip Ghosh, former West Bengal BJP chief, set to marry party colleague Rinku Majumdar tomorrow Relatives of both families will be present at the time of registration of the marriage. It is learned that Dilip Ghosh’s mother has already reached Kolkata. The bride's name is Rinku Majumdar.

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal BJP president and ex-MP Dilip Ghosh is set to tie the knot on Friday at his residence in New Town, Kolkata. This marriage is a major personal shift for the senior leader, who has remained unmarried until now.

Who is Rinku Majumdar?

Relatives of both families will be present at the time of registration of the marriage. It is learned that Dilip Ghosh’s mother has already reached Kolkata. The bride's name is Rinku Majumdar.

Rinku is associated with Kolkata North Suburban Organisational BJP Mahila Morcha. People close to Dilip Ghosh claim that he is getting married on the insistence of his mother.

Check wedding ceremony details

The marriage ceremony is expected to be a small and private affair at 60-year-old Dilip Ghosh’s residence, as he prefers simple events, so only close friends and family will attend.

In the meantime, there was speculation about Ghosh’s personal plans in the BJP circle, but nothing was confirmed. As Ghosh didn’t inform anyone directly, the matter remained under wraps. As the wedding is confirmed now, it remains to be seen whether any formal celebration or social gathering will follow—though Ghosh is known to avoid grand events.