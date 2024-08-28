Bangla Bandh: Drivers of state-run buses seen wearing helmets | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Drivers of state-run buses wear helmet

Daily life was somewhat affected in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP in protest against the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat. In the state capital Kolkata, the usual busyness on the roads on a weekday morning was missing with fewer buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly fewer, even as markets and shops remained open.

The drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses were seen wearing helmets, in Uttar Dinajpur. A bus diver said, "We are wearing the helmet as bandh has been called today...The government has ordered us to wear the helmets for safety..."

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the BJP on Tuesday called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter. The BJP has also demanded that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who the party alleged had initially said that the victim died by suicide.

The BJP condemned the incident of lathi charge by the West Bengal Police on the students, who had taken out a rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim and the chief minister's resignation.

Hundreds of processionists, mainly youths, commenced the 'Nabanna Abhijan' from two locations across the city on Tuesday afternoon demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. The rallyists held the CM responsible for failing to ensure the safety and security of women, which they argue led to the RG Kar tragedy that sparked nationwide outrage. The rally, organised by student platform 'Chhatrasamaj' and 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' of state government employees, began from two locations - College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.