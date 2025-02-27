Abhishek Banerjee at TMC meeting: 'Those who saying I am joining BJP are spreading canards' Abhishek Banerjee at TMC meeting said he is a loyal soldier of TMC, and his leader is Mamata Banerjee. “I will continue to expose traitors in TMC, just like I did during last assembly polls,” he said.

Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday addressed the party meeting and said those who are saying that he is joining BJP are spreading canards. Addressing the party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, he said, "Till the time all of you are with us, we will continue to demolish BJP's 'chakravyuh'... Those who spoke ill about the party have been identified. I was the one to identify people like Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party."

He said he is a loyal soldier of TMC, and his leader is Mamata Banerjee. “I will continue to expose traitors in TMC, just like I did during last assembly polls,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

In another development, the political circle in West Bengal remained abuzz on Wednesday after it came to light that the CBI, in its recently submitted third supplementary charge sheet in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, referred to an audio file of a recorded conversation from 2017 and named a certain Abhishek Banerjee who demanded Rs 15 crore for the illegal appointments.

The central agency, in the charge sheet, never clarified the identity of this Abhishek Banerjee, although the name bears exact resemblance to the name of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress national general secretary, against whom the state’s political opposition has, in the past, repeatedly alleged involvement in the scam.

The TMC MP has already appeared before central probe agencies - the ED and the CBI - multiple times and faced examinations in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities.

Later in the day, the MP’s lawyer Sanjay Basu released a press statement and called the charge sheet submitted before a special CBI court claims “misleading and unsubstantiated” and branded it as “nothing more than a fishing expedition aimed at harassing my client.”

The 28-page charge sheet in question, a ‘certified to be true’ copy of which is in possession of PTI, was filed by the CBI on February 21, indicts Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighater Kaku’ (uncle of Kalighat) and two others in connection with irregular appointments of teachers in state-run primary schools made through the selection process of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), 2014.