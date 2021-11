Updated on: November 19, 2021 22:40 IST

'You Me Aur OTT': Kartik Aaryan makes explosive revelations about 'Dhamaka'

Kartik Aaryan's thriller 'Dhamaka' has been released on Netflix. Recently, the actor talked about his character, experience of shooting the film and much more in India TV's special show You Me Aur OTT.