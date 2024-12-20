SP MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq fined Rs 1.91 crore for power theft

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session in New Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has slapped a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for allegedly stealing electricity. The department also lodged an FIR against him and disconnected the power supply to his house on Thursday. The move followed an inspection of the MP’s home, which reportedly found irregularities, and issued a penalty notice.

“A case of power theft has been registered against MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq on the complaint of electricity department officials on Thursday morning. The complaint was filed by the officials concerned from the electricity department following an inspection done at the MP’s residence,” Sambhal superintendent of police KK Bishnoi confirmed.

Barq denied the allegations

In response to the allegations, Barq took to Facebook to deny them, calling them baseless. “To what extent will they go to suppress the fight for truth and justice? False reports and attempts to tarnish my image are being made under public scrutiny,” he wrote.

The SP leader also said that the latest development was linked to the incidents on October 24 in Sambhal, where he said injustice had taken place. “These actions are being taken to divert attention from the injustices faced by my community,” Barq said, reiterating his commitment to seeking justice.

‘I will keep raising my voice’: Barq

In his post, Barq vowed to continue to support his community. “I will always stand by my people and raise their voice. Time is not always the same, and this phase will pass too. False cases will be answered legally, and the truth will prevail. This is not just my personal fight,” he also said, expressing confidence that justice would be served through lawful means.

Barq concluded his statement with a message of hope, saying, “I trust my God and believe that justice will be served for me and my community.”