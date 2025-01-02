Yogi government transfers 46 IAS officials in Uttar Pradesh | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during a meeting (File)

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday transferred 46 IAS officials aiming to improve administrative works. Deepak Kumar was relieved from the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Visa, Passport, Vigilance Department, government of Uttar Pradesh. He was given additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department, government of Uttar Pradesh.

L Venkateshwarlu was given additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Social Welfare and Sainik Welfare Department, government of Uttar Pradesh, Tribal Development, Uttar Pradesh, Managing Director, UP CIDCO, Director, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, along with his current post.

Rajesh Kumar Singh was made Principal Secretary, Home Guard. BL Meena was relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary, Home Guard, but he will continue to be Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Silk, Food Processing and will continue to be Principal Secretary, Home Guard Department.

Alok Kumar was relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary, Handloom and Textile Industry, Khadi and Village Industries, Public Enterprises, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, government of Uttar Pradesh and Director General, Public Enterprises, Uttar Pradesh and was given additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, government of Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Bhushan Pramukh Relieved from the charge of Secretary Panchayati Raj Department, Uttar Pradesh government and given charge of the post of Principal Secretary Intellectual Education Department, Uttar Pradesh government.

Veena Kumari Meena relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary AYUSH Department, Uttar Pradesh government. Sanjay Prasad given additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary Home Secrecy, Visa Passport Vigilance Department, Uttar Pradesh government along with the current post. Anil Garg was relieved from the division of State Nodal Officer Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and given charge of Principal Secretary Irrigation and Water Resources, Land Development, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, Uttar Pradesh government. He will continue as Chairman Pack State Nodal Officer Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Land Reforms Corporation