Double-engine government to boost spiritual, eco-tourism in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier said the Mahakumbh will help the state's economy grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (February 22) declared that the double-engine government will drive development in spiritual and eco-tourism, creating ample employment opportunities.

He made the statement while inaugurating and laying the foundation for 373 development projects worth Rs 1,622 crores at Rajendra Giri Memorial Stadium in Gola Gokarnath, Lakhimpur Kheri including Gola Gokarnath Shiva Temple Corridor.

Adityanath while addressing the gathering emphasised, "Lakhimpur Kheri is no longer a backward district. The fertile land here is like gold. "

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath also outlined steps for addressing the region's flood challenges, including measures to implement flood prevention and river channelization, without any hindrances from the NGT or other authorities.

He highlighted the district's transformation from its past, noting that when the country gained independence, Lakhimpur Kheri lagged in development. Malaria was a major issue, and Dudhwa National Park lacked proper access. However, now, even an airport is being developed in Palia.

Adityanath said, "The double-engine government will increase the development of spiritual and eco-tourism, and ensure that there is no shortage of employment." He also mentioned that Lakhimpur Kheri's fertile land is a major asset and highlighted the inauguration of projects worth Rs 4,500 crores in the district, including the Gola Gokarnath temple corridor and India's first PLA (bioplastic manufacturing) plant by Balrampur Sugar Mill Limited. He also referred to the Rs 2,850 crore plastic plant being set up in Kumbhi.

In addition, he announced the inauguration of Dudhwa National Park and the commencement of a medical college in the district. He praised Prime Minister Modi for promoting products from the Tharu tribe that preserve their culture and noted that public representatives are committed to supporting development efforts. The event was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, and Gola MLA Aman Giri.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the critical link between "inclement weather patterns and global warming" and rising environmental pollution. Adityanath was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for India's first biopolymer plant at Kumbhi, Lakhimpur, which is being developed at Rs 2,850 crore.

"The world is increasingly concerned about environmental pollution. Unseasonal rains, prolonged droughts, and heavy downpours are all consequences of global warming," the chief minister said.

Adityanath added that if human activity has contributed to the deterioration of the environment, it is our responsibility to restore and heal the planet.

Addressing a gathering here, the CM said the Balrampur Sugar Mill Limited will set up the biopolymer plant, a first of its kind in the country. The project supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India and protection of the environment, he said.

The project in Kumbhi is creating thousands of jobs and boosting farmers' incomes, the CM said. "The state government will sign an MoU with the plant for skill development of youth and ensure local employment opportunities," he added.