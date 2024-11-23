Yogi Adityanath's FIRST reaction on BJP's victory in UP bypolls: 'Batenge toh Katenge...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated the people of state for bypolls win and asserted that the win is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi.

The BJP and its ally RLD were leading in seven of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in the remaining two, Election Commission trends showed on Saturday. The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal and Sisamau.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweets, "The victory of the BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. This victory is the result of the security, good governance and public welfare policies of the double-engine government and the tireless hard work of dedicated workers. I express my gratitude to the respected voters of Uttar Pradesh who voted for the good governance and development of Uttar Pradesh and hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates! Batenge toh Katenge. Ek Rahenge-Safe Rahenge."

The slogan coined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath proved to be a trump card for the BJP in Maharashtra. Adityanath urged people to stay united to reach the pinnacle of prosperity, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India. "Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up). The slogan was also endorsed by PM Modi during his rallies in the state.