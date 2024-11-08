Yogi Adityanath pitches for new Uttar Pradesh, gives clarion call of 'no curfew, no danga, UP mai sab changa'

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

In a public rally held in Moradabad on November 8, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of opposing progress and fostering lawlessness during its tenure.

Speaking during the rally, the Chief Minister asserted, “The Samajwadi Party has a problem with any good work that benefits society.” The Chief Minister sharply criticized the SP’s approach to governance, alleging a culture of criminality and lawlessness. “A vehicle with an SP flag was synonymous with a big goon,” he said, recounting incidents such as the misbehavior of a Samajwadi leader with a girl in Ayodhya. Adityanath added that those who engage in such acts need to be dealt with strictly, emphasizing that society should not tolerate them.