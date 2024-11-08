Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Yogi Adityanath pitches for new Uttar Pradesh, gives clarion call of 'no curfew, no danga, UP mai sab changa'

Speaking during the rally, the Chief Minister asserted, “The Samajwadi Party has a problem with any good work that benefits society.”

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Moradabad Updated on: November 08, 2024 16:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh News
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

In a public rally held in Moradabad on November 8, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of opposing progress and fostering lawlessness during its tenure. 

Speaking during the rally, the Chief Minister asserted, “The Samajwadi Party has a problem with any good work that benefits society.” The Chief Minister sharply criticized the SP’s approach to governance, alleging a culture of criminality and lawlessness. “A vehicle with an SP flag was synonymous with a big goon,” he said, recounting incidents such as the misbehavior of a Samajwadi leader with a girl in Ayodhya. Adityanath added that those who engage in such acts need to be dealt with strictly, emphasizing that society should not tolerate them.

