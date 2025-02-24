Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP, says 'LoP now embraces Sanatan Dharma, a welcome change' CM Yogi Adityanath criticises the opposition, highlights Sanatan Dharma, Mahakumbh’s success, and rejects allegations of community restrictions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the Assembly during the discussion on the Governor’s address, took a sharp dig at the opposition, stating that the Leader of Opposition has transitioned from being a socialist to embracing Sanatan Dharma. He expressed his satisfaction at witnessing this ideological shift and highlighted the significance of religious and cultural values in governance.

During the discussion, 146 members participated, including 98 from the ruling party and 48 from the opposition. CM Yogi remarked, “It is good to see that the Leader of the Opposition now acknowledges Sanatan Dharma. He even pointed it out to his own party members.”

Sanatan Dharma and opposition’s stand

Criticising the opposition’s approach towards constitutional values, Yogi Adityanath questioned their behaviour and comments towards the Governor. “You always carry the Constitution with you, but is your behaviour towards the Governor constitutional? If this is constitutional, then what is unconstitutional?” he asked.

Aiming the opposition’s social media conduct, he remarked, “You deliver long speeches, but if one wants to see your true thoughts and language, one should check the social media handles of the Samajwadi Party. You preach to others but fail to introspect.”

Mahakumbh and religious acceptance

CM Yogi also spoke about the grand Mahakumbh event and its global recognition. “Discussions were held on Mahakumbh and Ayodhya. I am glad the opposition has now accepted Mahakumbh and Ayodhya. The reality is that socialists only remember religion when they find themselves at the last stage of political survival.”

He further mentioned, “This time, you participated in the Mahakumbh, took a holy dip, and even praised the arrangements. If Mahakumbh didn’t have world-class facilities, then how did 63 crore devotees visit? By February 26, this number will exceed 65 crores.”

CM Yogi reiterated the strong presence of Sanatan Dharma in India, stating that out of the country’s 144 crore population, 110 crore people follow Sanatan traditions. He emphasized that his government is working towards the revival of Buddhism, Jainism, and other spiritual sects alongside Sanatan Dharma.

Opposition’s allegations rejected

Responding to claims that a particular community was restricted from Mahakumbh, CM Yogi denied the allegations and stated, “No one was stopped. If someone disrupted the order, they were not allowed to do so. The Samajwadi Party never had any reverence for Sanatan Dharma, which is why they appointed a non-Sanatan officer to oversee the Kumbh during their tenure. In contrast, I personally supervised the event.”

He concluded by saying, “That is why they saw filth in the Mahakumbh, while the reality was entirely different.”