Why Hanumangarhi Temple mahant broke a centuries-old tradition to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today Mahant Prem Das, honoured with the title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' is 70 years old and has never stepped outside the 52-bigha premises of the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya:

The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed an unprecedented and historic procession on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today, April 30, as Mahant Prem Das, the 70-year-old chief priest of the revered Hanuman Garhi Temple, broke a centuries-old tradition.

For the first time, except for hospital visits, he will step outside the 52-bigha premises of the temple to have a darshan of Lord Ram at the newly built Ram Mandir.

The mahant or the "Gaddi Nasheen" of Hanuman Garhi holds a unique position, considered the spiritual custodian of Ayodhya, and is expected to remain within the temple complex at all times. The practice has remained unbroken for centuries but saw a change at around 7 am as Mahant Das took out a religious process to visit the Ram Mandir.

Riding atop a ceremonial chariot surrounded by elephants, horses, camels, silver sceptres, and a massive gathering of devotees, Prem Das took the one-kilometre journey to the temple.

Why Hanumangarhi chief priest not allowed to leave the temple

According to local belief, when Lord Ram departed from the earth, he entrusted his kingdom to Lord Hanuman, thereby designating Hanuman as the eternal guardian of Ayodhya. As the ‘Gaddi Nasheen’—the living representative of Lord Hanuman, the mahant is traditionally required to stay within the temple premises at all times.

His dedicated duty has long been seen as safeguarding the city under the divine watch of both Ram and Hanuman.

What led to the Hanumangarhi mahant's visit to Ram Mandir

The mahant's visit was moved to act after he reportedly experienced recurring divine dreams over several months. In these dreams, Lord Hanuman is said to have commanded him to visit the Ram Mandir.

Taking the visions as a sacred directive, Mahant Prem Das approached the Nirvani Akhara’s panchayat — a 400-member religious council — for permission. The council met on 21 April and unanimously approved the visit.