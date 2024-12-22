Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 15 IPS officers in major reshuffle, key appointments announced

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including key appointments across various districts and units. These changes aim to strengthen the law enforcement apparatus and improve governance across the state.

Here are the key transfers and appointments:

Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma – In-charge Additional Police Commissioner, Prayagraj Commissionerate Dr. Kaustubh – Superintendent of Police (SP), Jaunpur Keshav Kumar – Superintendent of Police (SP), Ambedkar Nagar Aparna Rajat Kaushik – Superintendent of Police (SP), Amethi Ankita Sharma – Superintendent of Police (SP), Kasganj Anup Kumar Singh – Commandant, 35th Battalion, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow Vikrant Veer – Superintendent of Police (SP), Deoria Dr. Omveer Singh – Superintendent of Police (SP), Ballia Ramnayan Singh – Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich Chiranjeev Nath Singh – Superintendent of Police (SP), Hathras Prachi Singh – Commandant, 32nd Battalion, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Lucknow Dr. Abhishek Mahajan – Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharthnagar Sankalp Sharma – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow Commissionerate Vrinda Shukla – Superintendent of Police (SP), UP 1090 Women’s Helpline Nipun Agarwal – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow Police Commissionerate

Details of key transfers:

These appointments are part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s ongoing efforts to streamline law enforcement and enhance security measures across the state. The reshuffle also aligns with the state’s vision to ensure better administration and the efficient functioning of police departments at all levels.