UP: Five Killed in lightning strikes amid rainstorms in last 24 hours, CM Yogi expresses condolences At least five people died due to lightning strikes amid heavy rain and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, prompting authorities to issue weather warnings and provide relief to affected families.

New Delhi:

At least five people have died in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes across various parts of Uttar Pradesh, as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to lash the state. The fatalities occurred amid a spell of unstable weather that has caused a significant drop in temperatures in several districts.

In Firozabad district, three men lost their lives after being struck by lightning. The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Jaydayal, son of Rajpal, from Yangumupur, Pavaari, Tehsil Jasrana; 31-year-old Satyendra Singh, son of Ghamandi Lal; and 35-year-old Vishnu, son of Ramvilas—both from Tehsil Sirsaganj.

In Jalaun district, 60-year-old Shyam, son of Babu (also known as Chedilal), from Chukeri village in Tehsil Kalpi, was also killed by a lightning strike. Meanwhile, in Etah district, 16-year-old Deeksha, daughter of Milkhan, from Rewadi village in Tehsil Sadar, died in a similar incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and extended his condolences to the affected families. He has directed all district magistrates to provide immediate financial assistance and relief to the victims’ families. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to assess damages and ensure the timely distribution of compensation under government provisions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected to continue in Lucknow and surrounding districts until May 3. Overcast skies and intermittent showers have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with maximum temperatures falling by nearly 5 degrees Celsius and remaining below the 40°C mark in several key districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ballia, Bahraich, and Etawah.

Meteorologists have indicated that cloudy skies, light drizzle, and strong winds will persist through May 3, with a significant change in weather patterns anticipated from May 4 onward.

The latest weather forecast warns of gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km/h in several districts of Purvanchal, including Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have also been predicted in parts of Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, and Siddharth Nagar.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, especially in lightning-prone areas, and avoid outdoor activities during storms. The state disaster management teams are on alert, and the public is advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins.