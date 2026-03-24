UP: Yogi government intensifies action against LPG black marketing; 16 nabbed in over 12,700 raids

Lucknow:

In a decisive move to curb LPG black marketing, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has intensified enforcement across the state, signaling zero tolerance for irregularities in gas distribution. Authorities have conducted an extensive 12,732 inspections and raids, leading to the registration of 177 FIRs and the arrest of 16 individuals so far.

In total, 185 offenders have been prosecuted for their involvement in illegal activities related to LPG supply.

Crackdown on LPG black marketing intensifies

The administration has placed strict surveillance on gas distribution, closely monitoring the delivery operations of 4,108 distributors to ensure transparency and timely service to consumers. Officials have been instructed to maintain rigorous oversight and act swiftly against any malpractice.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, enforcement agencies have accelerated their efforts, strengthening the monitoring mechanism at both state and district levels. A 24/7 control room at the Food Commissioner’s office is actively coordinating with districts to track supply and respond to complaints in real time.

Tighter regulations on commercial LPG allocation

Additionally, the government has tightened regulations on the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders, particularly scrutinizing the 20 per cent allocation quota, with strict action mandated against violators.

Amid rumors of a gas shortage, the administration has reassured citizens that adequate supply is being maintained, and systems are in place to ensure that LPG cylinders reach consumers without delay.

India secures LPG supply as ships safely navigate Strait of Hormuz

Despite rising concerns over global energy security due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, India has so far avoided any immediate disruption to its fuel supplies. This comes as two Indian LPG carriers successfully traversed the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, an area currently experiencing instability linked to Iranian military activity.

The vessels—Jag Vasant and Pine Gas—are transporting a combined cargo of more than 92,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a key cooking fuel for millions of households across India. Both ships are en route to Indian ports and are scheduled to dock between March 26 and March 28, ensuring continued supply in the domestic market.