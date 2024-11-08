‘No male tailors to take female measurement': UP Women Commission proposes safety measures

Amid the rise in crimes against women in the country, the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has proposed a list of enhanced guidelines to be implemented to ensure the safety of women in the state.
According to the information released, the state women's commission proposed the guidelines, which include prohibiting male tailors from taking measurements of women and barring men from training women during gym or yoga sessions. The state women commission said this proposal was made during a meeting held in Lucknow on the 28th; however, more meetings will be held on this issue.
Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body speaking of the decision, said, "On October 28, at the meeting of the women's commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," told PTI on Friday.
She said the proposal was raised by the state women's commission chairperson, Babita Chauhan, and received support from the members of the commission present during the meeting.
Check out the list of proposals suggested by the Women's Commission
- There should be a female trainer in the women's gym/yoga center. Verification of the gym must be done.
- At the time of entry into the women's gym/yoga center, the candidate should verify his identity cards, like an Aadhaar card or election card, and keep a photocopy of the same safe.
- It is mandatory to have CCTV in working condition along with DVR in the women's gym/yoga center.
- It is mandatory to have a female security guard or a female teacher on the school bus.
- It is mandatory to have a female dance teacher and CCTV in working condition along with a DVR in the drama art centers.
- It is mandatory to have a female tailor and working CCTV for taking measurements of clothes in the boutique centers.
- It is mandatory to have working CCTV, washrooms, etc., in the coaching centers.
- It is mandatory to have a female employee in the shops selling clothes related to women, etc.