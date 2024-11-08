‘No male tailors to take female measurement': UP Women Commission proposes safety measures

Follow us on Image Source : X Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission chief Babita Chouhan

Amid the rise in crimes against women in the country, the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has proposed a list of enhanced guidelines to be implemented to ensure the safety of women in the state.

According to the information released, the state women's commission proposed the guidelines, which include prohibiting male tailors from taking measurements of women and barring men from training women during gym or yoga sessions. The state women commission said this proposal was made during a meeting held in Lucknow on the 28th; however, more meetings will be held on this issue.

Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body speaking of the decision, said, "On October 28, at the meeting of the women's commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," told PTI on Friday.

She said the proposal was raised by the state women's commission chairperson, Babita Chauhan, and received support from the members of the commission present during the meeting.



Check out the list of proposals suggested by the Women's Commission