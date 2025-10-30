UP: Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine as Varanasi cracks down on littering; max penalty Rs 5,000 Transporting garbage in uncovered vehicles or damaging municipal bins and vehicles carries a Rs 2,000 fine. The highest penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on anyone creating water stagnation or unsanitary conditions that endanger public health.

Varanasi:

Spitting in public places in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi will now attract a fine of Rs 250. The move has been introduced by Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) to improve cleanliness and sanitation in the city, officials said.

VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said the initiative has been launched under the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Rules, 2021.

Besides, littering or spitting from a moving vehicle will cost Rs 1,000. Leaving food for stray animals on public streets will also result in a Rs 250 penalty, Srivastava said.

He said that property owners keeping garbage for more than 24 hours or littering in parks, roads or dividers will be fined Rs 500. Pet owners who do not clean their dogs’ excrement in public places face the same penalty. Dumping waste or animal remains in rivers, drains or sewers will incur a fine of Rs 750.

Maximum fine for water stagnation

Transporting garbage in uncovered vehicles or damaging municipal bins and vehicles carries a Rs 2,000 fine. The highest penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on anyone creating water stagnation or unsanitary conditions that endanger public health.

The PR officer said the rules are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen hygiene standards in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiative

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, is a nationwide cleanliness and sanitation campaign aimed at improving public hygiene and eliminating open defecation in India. The mission emphasises building toilets, promoting waste management and encouraging behavioral change among citizens.

PM Modi’s ambitious move sought to transform India into a cleaner, healthier nation while fostering civic responsibility. The initiative also supports health, tourism, and environmental goals. Through community participation, government efforts, and awareness programs, Swachh Bharat has become one of the largest cleanliness drives globally, symbolizing India’s commitment to sanitation and public welfare.