UP shocker! Man suffering from cancer shoots self, kills wife, says 'don't want to waste money on treatment'

New Delhi:

In a harrowing incident, a real estate dealer in Ghaziabad near Delhi shot his wife dead and then died by suicide. 46-year-old Kuldip Tyagi reportedly shot his wife, Anshu Tyagi, before taking his own life. The incident occurred around 11 am at their residence in Radha Kunj Society on Tuesday. According to police, Kuldip used his licensed revolver to carry out the act.

The couple’s two sons were at home at the time and rushed to their parents' room upon hearing gunshots. They found their father lying on the floor and their mother on the bed. Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A suicide note found at the scene revealed that Kuldip had recently been diagnosed with cancer—a fact he had kept hidden from his family. In the note, he expressed that he did not want money to be spent on his treatment due to the uncertainty of recovery. He also mentioned that he chose to take his wife's life because the couple had vowed to stay together forever.

"I am suffering from cancer, and my family is unaware of it. I don't want money to be wasted on my treatment because survival is uncertain. I am taking my wife along because we vowed to stay together forever. This is my decision. No one, especially my children, is to blame," the note read.

The police have recovered the revolver and sent the bodies for autopsy. Senior police officer Poonam Mishra confirmed the details, stating, "Kuldip Tyagi shot his wife and then himself using his licensed revolver. His suicide note mentions a cancer diagnosis and his desire not to burden the family with the cost of treatment. We are currently investigating the matter."

The couple is survived by their two sons and Kuldip’s father, a retired police officer.